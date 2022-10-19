Demand for slaughter-fit lambs is improving at local marts and factories, leading to an upturn in price.

Official quotes are up 5p to 515p/kg payable to 21kg deadweight, but deals are being made well above this level.

Reports indicate factory prices range from 520p/kg to 525p/kg, with 530p/kg being paid to finishers handling large numbers of meal-fed lambs.

While NI processors have yet to officially increase carcase weight limits from 21kg to 22kg, factory agents are doing deals with regular finishers at the higher weight limit.

In the live ring, mart managers indicate prices have improved by £3-5/head with slaughter-fit animals making £108-112. Agents for Irish plants continue to drive the trade, with factories there paying up to €6.40/kg at 21.5kg and 22kg deadweight, which converts to around 535p/kg.

