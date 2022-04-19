Mercury Ur Not Alone is a yearling bull which will see 100% of his sale price be donated to the Pieta House suicide awareness event Darkness into Light which will this year take place on 7 May. This young bull was donated by Shane and John Murphy of the Mercury herd based in north Cork.

Speaking about the auction, Shane said: “This bull is quite special in the fact that he was born the morning of Darkness into Light 2021. When many were out walking for suicide, this bull took his first breath. Hence the name that followed – Ur Not Alone. Given the moment of his birth, it was always our intention that the proceeds from his sale would go to this very worthy charity”

Mercury Ur Not Alone is the first son of the herd’s stock bull Coraghy Steel, who is proving to be an exceptional breeder. Steel is sired by the herd’s former stock bull Luddenmore Just the Business whose first five daughters averaged over €4,500. Steel’s dam is Mercury J Flora which sold for €8,100 in 2018. Topping off this pedigree, Ur Not Alone is backed by figures ranking in the top 1% within and across breeds for Dairy Beef Index at €113.

The sale is live this week on elite.pedigreesales.com, with bidding open from April 21 and closing Saturday 23 April.