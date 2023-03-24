IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to intervene urgently as the sheep prices remain 70c/kg behind last year and input costs remain high.

“Last year’s margins of just €7/ewe as presented by Teagasc at the national IFA sheep meeting in Athlone at the end of January clearly highlighted the extent of the problems on farms in 2022.

“With prices running almost €16/lamb behind last year’s levels, sheep farmers are facing into a critical situation if urgent action is not taken by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue,” he said.

The minister convened the Food Vision Sheep Group over a month ago.

“The sector is in crisis. Sheep farmers need immediate direct supports to offset the enormous input cost increases experienced on farms and the unviable prices returned from the market place,” Comiskey said.

“Sheep farmer supports must be built to €30/ewe to sustain this low-income vulnerable sector,” he insisted.

Comiskey said it was understandable that it takes the minister’s officials time to put in place a scheme for sheep farmers, but said it was not acceptable for the minister to take so long to outline his intentions.

“Two weeks ago, the minister told us he had instructed his officials to look at what supports could be provided. It’s now time for the minister to come forward with his proposals,” he said.

Brexit fund

The IFA sheep chair said there is a significant fund of money available to the minister in the Brexit Adjustment Reserve which must be utilised or it will be lost.

“The sheep sector, more than most other sectors, is impacted by the negative effects of Brexit, and must be supported through this fund,” he said.