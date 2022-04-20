The surge in Brazilian beef exports to the US continued in March, bringing the volume for the year to the end of quarter one to 53,996t, worth $334,076 (€305,996) according to ABIEC, the Brazilian beef exporters’ association. In quarter one 2021, just 14,189t of beef was exported from Brazil to the US.

This makes the US second only to China for Brazilian beef exports. In the first quarter, 243,350t of beef was exported to China at a value of $1.6m (€1.48m), 30% more than the 187,000t exported to China in the first quarter of 2021. Overall, China was the destination for 46% of Brazil’s total beef exports in the first quarter.

Exports from Brazil to China had been suspended between September and December due to the discovery of two atypical BSE cases in Brazil, the same as occurred in Ireland in May 2020. However, while Brazil was cleared to resume exports, Ireland remains suspended from the Chinese market.

More recently, a number of individual Brazilian beef processing factories have been suspended temporarily. It is understood this is COVID-19-related and COVID is a particular issue both in consumer demand because of widespread lockdown and distribution because of port congestion at Shanghai. This could have a negative effect on Brazilian beef exports to China in the second quarter and there is an additional challenge from the strengthening of Brazil’s currency, the real, which has the effect of making Brazil’s beef exports more expensive.

The main challenge for exports to the US for the remainder of the year is that the tariff free quota has been used up in quarter 1 with subsequent exports subject to a 26.4% tariff.