US organic exporters have been told there are opportunities to capitalise on the EU market. \ Michael Schweitzer

US companies are profiting off the long-term growth of the EU organic market, the US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA FAS) has said.

The service said that “in the first 10 months of 2022, select US organic exports to the EU increased by about 52%”.

USDA officials said this 52% increase in the value of organic exports to the EU “covers just a fraction of traded organic products”, suggesting the market grab by US companies could be underestimated. The jump in US organic exports to the EU comes despite the USDA’s estimate that, overall, the value of the EU organic market fell by some 5% last year.

This infers that despite a contraction in EU organic demand, US organic food companies continued to successfully jostle for more EU shelf space in 2022.

Report

The USDA FAS published the latest findings in its report “EU Consumers save on food and buy less organic in 2022”.

In the document, USDA officials claimed the EU organic market was worth €54bn in 2021, 12% up on the previous year. However, they estimated that with the 5% EU market value drop and the effect of a weaker euro, the market was worth a lower €46.1bn in 2022.

“During this period, the top US organic products exported to the EU were organic coffee, asparagus, vinegar, lettuce, carrots, tomato sauce, broccoli, pears, strawberries, and peppers,” the USDA said.

It suggested that its organic producers and exporters drive on to increase exports to the EU as “good opportunities exist for fresh produce”.