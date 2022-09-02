There is a three-year organic conversion process in the US.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) hopes to turn around the downward trend in US farmers undergoing the conversion to organics by allocating a total of €300m to an organic conversion scheme.

The funding will be divided between organic training for farmers, conversion aid and supports for market development.

There were 71% more farmers converting to organics in the US in 2007 than there is now and funding is needed to help farmers in their transition to organics, as well as increasing the availability of organic foods for consumers, US agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack said on announcing the move.

Organic certification is a three-year process in the US, which is a full year longer than its Irish equivalent.

Funding breakdown

Some €75m of the USDA’s cash injection will go to direct payment for organic farmers undergoing conversion, while €100m will support training and education initiatives in the organic sector.

Another €100m has been provided for improving organic supply chains, which the USDA says will help meet domestic demand for organic foods. A further €25m is to go to an organic crop insurance programme.

Read more

Market will deliver for organic

Lump sum payments for farmers to go organic