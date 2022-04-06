Winter wheat crops in the US are poorly in places.

The USDA released its first crop progress report for 2022 this week and crop conditions failed to impress, falling below the lowest trade estimates, the AHDB reports.

Just 30% of US winter wheat was rated in good-excellent condition. At the same point last year 53% of the crop was good-excellent. This year’s crop is on par with April 2018, which was one of the lowest starts to the spring this century.

The total, US wheat area is up 1% at 19.16Mha. While higher than last year, this still represents the fifth lowest US wheat area since 1919.

Drought

Dry conditions are affecting crops on much of the plains, which are the main region for hard red winter wheat (the largest US class). The crops here are entering their key growing period.

However, with the crop not due to be harvested until June/July, there is still plenty of growing time left.