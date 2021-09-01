$400m (€339m) more announced for US dairy farmers

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a $400m (€339m) Dairy Donation Program (DPP).

This is designed to have the dual purpose of providing support and demand for US dairy products combined with food aid for families in need.

It is intended to kick in at times of surplus milk production and in the process prevent the food waste that would otherwise occur with dumping.

Product donated since the 1 January 2020 will be eligible.

This programme is part of a broader USDA dairy support programme. On 19 August, USDA announced a $350m (€297m) Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program for dairy farmers. This is the second tranche of a $2bn (€1.7bn) support package to assist the dairy industry in recovering from the pandemic.

There will also be announcement made soon on $580m (€491.5m) for a Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage for small and medium farms.