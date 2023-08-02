Dear Sir,
Having read your article on the mystery shopper in the edition dated 15 July, it was disappointing to see the poor use of the FQAS logo by the supermarkets. This scheme was sold to farmers as a way to sell our beef as a premium product. Surely the beef factories should only sell our FQAS beef if it is marketed with its logo.
