Used car imports for the year to date are down 26.6% (40,753) on 2021 (55,539) figures, according to SIMI.

Used car imports for the year to date are down 26.6% on 2021 at 40,753 units, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Used car imports for October were at 3,336, a decrease of 24.2% on 2021.

There were 2,624 new car registrations in October, down 2.1% on 2021. Registrations for year to date are up 0.6% on the same period last year at 104,056, still 10.4% behind of pre-COVID levels.

Light commercial vehicles are down 18.8% for the year to date at 22,452, while heavy goods vehicle registrations are down 6.9% at 2,303.

In October, 741 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 519 in October 2021. So far this year 15,241 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 8,338 on the same period 2021, up 82.8%.

Electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined share of 40.8%. Petrol remains dominant with 30.21%, diesel accounts for 26.86%, hybrid 19.37%, electric 14.65% and plug-in electric hybrid 6.78%.