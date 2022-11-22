FTMTA figures show there were 2,243 used tractors registered by the end of October this year, compared with 3,259 units for the first ten months of 2021, representing more than a 31% reduction.

A total of 206 used tractors were imported into Ireland for the first time in October, a 17% decrease on October 2021, according to figures from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

There were 2,243 used tractors first registered by the end of October 2022 compared with 3,259 units for the first 10 months of 2021, representing more than a 31% reduction.

Meanwhile, 99 new tractors were registered in October, a decrease of almost 17% on the same month in 2021 when 119 units were registered. The year-to-date figures are 10% lower than the same period in 2021, with 2,067 new tractors registered in the Republic of Ireland so far in 2022 compared with 2,305 units last year.

The FTMTA states that the continuing impact of disruptions to global supply chains is affecting the numbers of tractors being registered in Ireland, and that there remains a strong demand for new tractors.

Cork has the highest number of new tractor registrations (303 units year-to-date), followed by Tipperary (165 units) and Wexford (141 units). The most popular power band re