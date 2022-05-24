New figures released by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show that April registrations of used imported tractors are continuing to lag behind the high levels seen during the same period last year.
A total of 219 used imports were registered in April, down 32% on the 321 units registered in April 2021. This follows on from the 227 units registered in January, the 258 units registered during February, and the 221 units registered in March to bring the total for the first four months of 2022 to 925 units.
SHARING OPTIONS: