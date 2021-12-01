Used tractor imports up until the end of October are showing a 47% increase on 2020 figures for the same period, according to figures from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The significant increase on 2020 figures can somewhat be put down to the closure of the NCT centres under the public health restrictions in relation to COVID-19, while the shortage of new tractors due to supply chain issues also played a role.

This year’s figures to date remain the highest on record (as far back as 2015). The year-to-date figures are also higher than the entire yearly import stats for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, but not 2019 (3,045 units) or 2020 (3,010 units). The huge demand for clean used tractors comes at a period where new tractor sales are also at their strongest in 13 years.