The Irish Farmers Journal is the largest selling agricultural publication in both Ireland and the UK with 295,900 weekly readers. Our other titles include The Irish Field, Irish Country Magazine and The Irish Garden.

We are recruiting a Junior News Reporter to join the Irish Farmers Journal’s editorial team. This is an exciting opportunity to start your career and join a strong stable of publications.

More details and a job description can be found below.

Application deadline: Monday 29 November 2021.

Applicants should email a CV and cover letter to recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Junior News Reporter’ in the subject line.

An exciting career opportunity to join the Irish Farmers Journal’s growing news team. Reporting to the News Editor, you will research, compile and write stories of importance and interest to farmers, all rural dwellers and agribusiness.

Generate daily news content for www.farmersjournal.ie and the weekly print edition.

Plan, source, analyse and write relevant high-quality news stories of interest and significance to farm families, rural dwellers and agribusinesses.

Ensure that all copy produced is reader-friendly, fair, accurate and timely.

Edit copy and proof read as required by the news editor.

Contribute to the implementation of the Irish Farmers Journal’s digital strategy.

Candidate requirements

Excellent knowledge of the agricultural industry, both Irish and international.

The capacity to recognise and develop strong stories.

Excellent writing skills.

Excellent digital and IT skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work to strict deadlines.

Proven research and investigative skills.

Third Level qualification in a related discipline.

Click here for a full job description.