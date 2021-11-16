The Irish Farmers Journal is the largest selling agricultural publication in both Ireland and the UK with 295,900 weekly readers. Our other titles include The Irish Field, Irish Country Magazine and The Irish Garden.
We are recruiting a Junior News Reporter to join the Irish Farmers Journal’s editorial team. This is an exciting opportunity to start your career and join a strong stable of publications.
More details and a job description can be found below.
Application deadline: Monday 29 November 2021.
Applicants should email a CV and cover letter to recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Junior News Reporter’ in the subject line.
Job description
An exciting career opportunity to join the Irish Farmers Journal’s growing news team. Reporting to the News Editor, you will research, compile and write stories of importance and interest to farmers, all rural dwellers and agribusiness.
Candidate Requirements
