Swedish firm Väderstad has joined several other leading European tillage equipment machinery manufacturers by entering the mechanical weeding segment.

This comes through the acquisition of the full TRV inter-row cultivator product range from Danish company Thyregod A/S.

The move will see all products rebranded and fully integrated into Väderstad’s tillage portfolio.

Acquisition

Thyregod A/S is a Danish agricultural company whose roots go back to 1918. For over 25 years, Thyregod has being developing and retailing inter-row cultivators.

According to Vaderstad, the acquisition includes all intellectual property rights to Thyregod’s inter-row cultivator product area and the TRV range, including the Swingking.

The spring of 2023 will be a transition period and Väderstad will take over the responsibility for the inter-row cultivator business from 1 June 2023.

“This is a very good business opportunity. Thyregod’s inter-row cultivators are a perfect match to our current portfolio of Tempo planters and to our new technologies for seeding within the Proceed concept and for future sustainable and efficient farming.

"By doing this acquisition, we significantly shorten our time to market within this segment.

"By leveraging our extensive and well-established network of dealers and importers, we will soon be able to offer these very capable machines to many new and existing customers in our various markets. We see potential for a very positive development with this new product segment”, said Väderstad Group CEO Henrik Gilstring.

Over the years, the Thyregod TRV technology has been optimised, with a patented section lift, a huge number of adjustment options and the world’s first camera-controlled inter-row cultivator with individual frames that are each controlled by a camera.

Initially, the machines will be sold under the Thyregod brand and will be manufactured in Thyregod’s factory in Denmark. From June 2024, they will carry the Väderstad brand.