Vaderstad importers, the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company, displayed a whole host of cultivation equipment including the all-new Carrier XT 525 model. The Carrier XT joins its portfolio of disc cultivators, used for high-speed primary tillage and seed bed preparation. The Carrier XT is available in 4.25m, 5.25m or 6.25m working widths. It’s available in trailed or mounted and painted or galvanised versions. All models can be equipped with a range of both single- and double-packer options.

A main feature of Carrier XT is its hydraulically rotating disc axles. According to the manufacturer, this means the XT is able to optimise the cutout performance at shallow depth, while increasing the depth precision at deeper working depths.

By increasing the disc angle, the disc will increase its penetration ability. By changing the tilting angle of the disc, the cutout surface is shifted. The XT can either be fitted with the 450mm disc, 470mm True Cut disc or the ultra-shallow CrossCutter Disc, all of which are built in house using Swedish V-55 steel.

The Carrier XT 525 has a list price of €76,445 plus VAT.