The Summer Spectacular sale in Tullow Mart on Monday 2 May was the first of its kind to be held and featured flocks of top-quality pedigree Dutch Spotted, Badger Texel, Blue Texels and Valais Blacknose sheep.

A very positive trade was reported by auctioneer Eric Driver, with the Valais Blacknose breed topping the sale, with a ewe lamb and her recipient ewe selling for €3,000.

Another recipient ewe with two ram lambs at foot sold for €1,400.

Dutch spotted sheep

Well-presented hogget ewes sold from €1,000 up to €1,750. Lighter weaned lambs made €800, with a top price of €1,200. Pedigree lambs sold with their recipients, made from €1,000 up to €1,450.

This Dutch Spotted hogget ewe out of Powervill Import made €1,000.

Pedigree Dutch Spotted lambs sold with their recipients made from €1,000 to €1,450.

Bluefaced Texels

Hogget ewes were a lively trade, selling from €1,800 up to €2,800. Pedigree ewes with two lambs at foot sold for €2,150 to €3,000. The majority sold for €1,700 to €2,100.

Badger faced Texels

Hogget ewes made from €1,500 to €2,200, while recipient ewes with single pedigree lambs at foot made from €900 up to €1,900.

Lighter-weaned Bluefaced and Badger faced Texel lambs sold from €800 to €1,600 per head.

“Overall, a very lively sale, lots of customer activity both ringside and online and a number of sheep going for export. Hopefully we’ll be back next year, all going well with our second sale,” says Driver.

This recipient ewe with two Valais Blacknose ram lambs at foot sold for €1,400.