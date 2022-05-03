This Valais Blacknose ewe lamb with her recipient sold for €3,000.

The Summer Spectacular sale in Tullow Mart on Monday 2 May was the first of its kind to be held and featured flocks of top-quality pedigree Dutch Spotted, Badger Texel, Blue Texels and Valais Blacknose sheep.

A very positive trade was reported by auctioneer Eric Driver, with the Valais Blacknose breed topping the sale, with a ewe lamb and her recipient ewe selling for €3,000.

Another recipient ewe with two ram lambs at foot sold for €1,400.

Dutch spotted sheep

Well-presented hogget ewes sold from €1,000 up to €1,750. Lighter weaned lambs made €800, with a top price of €1,200. Pedigree lambs sold with their recipients, made from €1,000 up to €1,450.

This Dutch Spotted hogget ewe out of Powervill Import made €1,000.

Pedigree Dutch Spotted lambs sold with their recipients made from €1,000 to €1,450.

Bluefaced Texels

Hogget ewes were a lively trade, selling from €1,800 up to €2,800. Pedigree ewes with two lambs at foot sold for €2,150 to €3,000. The majority sold for €1,700 to €2,100.

Badger faced Texels

Hogget ewes made from €1,500 to €2,200, while recipient ewes with single pedigree lambs at foot made from €900 up to €1,900.

Lighter-weaned Bluefaced and Badger faced Texel lambs sold from €800 to €1,600 per head.

“Overall, a very lively sale, lots of customer activity both ringside and online and a number of sheep going for export. Hopefully we’ll be back next year, all going well with our second sale,” says Driver.