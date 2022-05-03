The Summer Spectacular sale in Tullow Mart on Monday 2 May was the first of its kind to be held and featured flocks of top-quality pedigree Dutch Spotted, Badger Texel, Blue Texels and Valais Blacknose sheep.
A very positive trade was reported by auctioneer Eric Driver, with the Valais Blacknose breed topping the sale, with a ewe lamb and her recipient ewe selling for €3,000.
Another recipient ewe with two ram lambs at foot sold for €1,400.
Dutch spotted sheep
Well-presented hogget ewes sold from €1,000 up to €1,750. Lighter weaned lambs made €800, with a top price of €1,200. Pedigree lambs sold with their recipients, made from €1,000 up to €1,450.
Bluefaced Texels
Hogget ewes were a lively trade, selling from €1,800 up to €2,800. Pedigree ewes with two lambs at foot sold for €2,150 to €3,000. The majority sold for €1,700 to €2,100.
Badger faced Texels
Hogget ewes made from €1,500 to €2,200, while recipient ewes with single pedigree lambs at foot made from €900 up to €1,900.
Lighter-weaned Bluefaced and Badger faced Texel lambs sold from €800 to €1,600 per head.
“Overall, a very lively sale, lots of customer activity both ringside and online and a number of sheep going for export. Hopefully we’ll be back next year, all going well with our second sale,” says Driver.
SHARING OPTIONS: