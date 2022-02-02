Carrickaldreen Rodeo sold for 6,600gns at the Dungannon sale in October 2021.

A total of 58 pedigree Limousin bulls and 31 females are catalogued for this year’s British Limousin Cattle Society February bull and female show and sale.

Many of these herds have high herd health accredited status and animals will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the event and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and BLCS rules.

Judging the pre-sale show is Karol Connell of the Carrickmore herd, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

The show will take place at 10am with the sale starting at 12pm. Online bidding is available.