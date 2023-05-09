The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society held its monthly sale on Saturday 6 May in their Carrick-on-Shannon showgrounds.

It was the turn of the Angus bulls this weekend and another great sale saw 35 out of 39 bulls go on to sell for an average price of €3,785, all under the hammer of auctioneer Francis McGowan.

There were 12 bulls to sell for €4,000 or more and 16 bulls to reach €3,000 or more.

Topping the trade was Tom Mulligan from Dromod, Co Leitrim, with his yearling bull Clooncarne Valerian. Valerian, sired by Knockmountagh Robert, was previously crowned the Irish Angus junior calf champion at the 2022 National Show. He sold for €7,100 on the day.

Next to top the polls at Saturday’s sale was Joseph Farrell from Ballinwing, Co Leitrim, with his April 2022-born bull, Mong Valiant.

Valiant was sired by Stouphill Bomber and sold for €5,500. A second entry for Farrell saw the Leitrim man secure €4,600 for Mong Ultra Power, a son of HW Fergal.

Another Stouphill Bomber son was next to top the polls, this time with a young bull from the herd of Margaret McKiernan from Ballinagh, Co Cavan, when Drumcrow Vesuvius sold for €4,700.

Next up and selling for €4,500 was Drumcarbin Lord Hotshot, sired by Loughlynn Hum Dinger and bred by Shane McKiernan also from Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Longford breeders Aidan and David Reynolds from the Bunlahy Herd in Ballinalee, Co Longford, also had a successful venture to the Carrick-on-Shannon showgrounds when they achieved €4,500 and €4,300 for their two bulls Bunlahy Uncle Sam and Bunlahy Usain Bolt, respectively. These two bulls were both sons of Carrigroe Mr Rebel.

There were two more bulls to achieve €4,300 on the day, the first of which was Lisduff Dovi sired by Fordel Eisenhower from the herd of Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Co Cavan.

The second bull to hit this impressive sum was Cloonmurray Volcano who was sired by Cloonmurray Tyson from the herd of Michael Doorley from Strokestown, Co Roscommon.