Valtra latest version of section control through IsoBus compatible machines, such as a sprayer, increases from 24/36 sections up to as many as 96.

Valtra has said the new feature is ideal for controlling implements such as IsoBus-compatible seed drills, sprayers, spreaders and row crop cultivators.

Valtra customers will now get access to the Section Control 96 with Multiboom features. Section Control automation on Valtra tractors has previously been able to divide the boom of an IsoBus-compatible sprayer, for example, into 24 or 36 sections. The new Section Control 96, by comparison, can divide the boom into up to 96 different sections, while Valtra says the Multiboom feature makes it possible to simultaneously control up to three different booms fully automatically.

The manufacturer has said the new feature is ideal for controlling implements such as IsoBus-compatible seed drills, sprayers, spreaders and row crop cultivators. For example, if the boom of a 24-metre sprayer is divided into sections at 25cm intervals, up to 96 independently controlled sections are created.

The new Section Control 96 with Multiboom can control each of these sections and feeders with centimetre accuracy

Valtra has said that the implement can have sections controlled by separate feeders in one, two or three consecutive rows. Alternatively, one implement can be in front of the tractor and the other at the rear. As the width of implements is growing, IsoBus implement management is increasingly required to control them precisely.

“On a seed drill, for example, fertiliser can be spread in the first feed system, seed in the next and starter fertiliser or small seed in the third. Depending on the implement, the seed and fertiliser hoppers are often divided between two or more sections. The new Section Control 96 with Multiboom can control each of these sections and feeders with centimetre accuracy,” says product specialist Johan Grotell.

“Valtra’s Section Control is very easy to operate from the touchscreen on the SmartTouch armrest. The interface on the new version is similar to the old one, only the number of sections has been added. The tractor must also have Valtra Guide auto guidance and ISOBUS implement control,” Grotell adds.

Valtra latest version of section control through IsoBus compatible machines, such as a sprayer, increases from 24/36 sections up to as many as 96.

Valtra customers with fifth generation and fourth generation Valtra tractors who are already using Valtra’s Section Control 36 will have free access to the new features once the tractor software is updated. Meanwhile, customers using Section Control 24 can purchase the new upgrade. The upgrade is now available for fifth generation Valtra tractors and will be available for fourth generation Valtra tractors later this year.