Valtra has introduced a new software feature known as SmartTurn. Together, with its headland automation and automated steering, the new feature completes the automation of field tasks by automatically turning the tractor in the headland.

Once set up, it means the driver does not have to touch the steering wheel at all on the entire field.

The manufacturer says this feature improves precision, saves time and fuel, prevents soil compaction and enables the driver to focus entirely on the quality of work.

Define the boundary

Working with the SmartTurn feature begins by defining the boundary of the field and headland, unless already programmed into the system.

Next, the required turning radius is calibrated according to the type of implement being used and by turning the tractor sharply to the right and left.

The final step is to select between two turning options, U-turn or part-field mode.

In U-turn mode, the tractor turns automatically in the headland into the adjacent undriven wayline.

The tractor makes a small U-shaped turn in the headland according to the maximum turning radius. This requires a relatively large headland.

In part-field mode, the tractor turns automatically in the headland into the third, fourth or further wayline. This requires a smaller headland than for U-turns.

Valtra says that U-turns and part-field mode are suitable for both mounted and trailed implements.

Software feature

The manufacturer has said that SmartTurn will be available from April 2022 for fifth-generation N and T Series tractors.

It will also be available for fourth-generation models and for other fifth-generation models later in 2022.

The new software feature does not require any mechanical modifications to tractors equipped with Valtra Guide.