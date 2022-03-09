Valtra has announced that it will no longer be exhibiting at LAMMA 2022 in May.

The manufacturer said there were a number of factors leading to the decision, with the main one being that the dates were not suitable and that the company was not consulted over the new dates when the January show was cancelled.

Despite this, Valtra has said it will be looking to return to the show in January 2023.

We asked the manufacturer would it be attending the FTMTA machinery show in Ireland in July.

The company explained that as it stands, the FTMTA show is currently not in its show diary for 2022 either.

The tractor manufacturer said it has other plans in place for 2022 to support its dealers with their events and demos.