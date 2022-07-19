The new Series sees Valtra complete its 5th generation range of tractors, which saw the manufacturer overhaul its entire offering in the past two years.

The series weighs in at 9.2t, while its maximum gross weight comes in at 16t.

The manufacturer has plans to launch the tractor publicly in Ireland in November next.

The Finish manufacturer told the Irish Farmers Journal that production of the Q Series with begin in late September with limited availability in 2022.

The range is powered by a 7.4l AGCO Power engine and married to an AGCO CVT transmission.

Spanning 230hp to 305hp, the new Q series plugs the gap between the flagship T255 (235hp) and the entry level S274 (300hp).

The new series sees Valtra complete its fifth generation of tractors, which saw the manufacturer overhaul its entire offering in the past two years, which also included the introduction of the new G Series. Valtra says that its new Q Series is designed, engineered, and manufactured in Finland.

Engine

Although some of the technical detail is still restricted, we know the range is powered by a 7.4l AGCO Power engine and married to an AGCO CVT. This engine is built in Finland and is the same block, cylinder body and after treatment as what’s used in the T Series, except it features a bigger turbo and cooling pack.

Maximum power is available at 1,850rpm, while Valtra adds that maximum torque stays consistent in the range of 1,000 to 1,500rpm. Their EcoPower principle has been applied to the entire Q Series range, with the aim of reducing fuel consumption.

As a result, maximum driving speed is achieved at 1,500rpm.

The transmission is built by Fendt in Germany, and features some tweaks by Valtra.

The Q Series’ electronic transmission management is designed to automatically select the lowest engine revs for the work to maintain the lowest fuel consumption, and distributes the power accordingly to the hydraulics, PTO, or transmission. The driver adjusts the settings to whichever best suits the driver or task.

Maximum driving speed (50km/h) is achieved at 1,500rpm.

Weight

The series weighs in at 9.2t, while its maximum gross weight comes in at 16t, offering a high payload for transportation. The Q Series is compact, has a low total height (3,337mm) and a long wheelbase (3,050mm), while offering a low centre of gravity.

Valtra has added its Aires pneumatic front axle suspension system, which the manufacturer claims (alongside the long wheelbase) increases the pulling force of the tractor and reduces power-hopping.

The range feature the same cab as the T Series, except it comes better finished in a higher specification as standard.

The range comes as standard with Valtra’s SmartTouch, while technology such as Valtra Guide, ISOBUS, Connect, Section Control and TaskDoc are available as add-ons.

Valtra said that Q Series certified dealers will be offering a 100% connected fleet to guarantee uptime using remote diagnostic tools to schedule predictive maintenance for when it best suits customers. The Finish manufacturer told the Irish Farmers Journal that production of the Q Series will begin in late September with limited availability in 2022. The manufacturer has plans to launch the tractor publicly in Ireland in November next, while full scale production is planned to ramp up January 2023.