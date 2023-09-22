The new sixth-generation S Series flagship is the S416, which produces a maximum 420hp.

Valtra has just unveiled its revamped S Series tractor range at its factory in Suolahti in Finland. The all-new six-model range spans from 280hp to 420hp and marks the beginning of the brand's sixth-generation tractor series.

Aside from several new design features, the S6 range heralds a new era for the manufacturer, as production of the S Series returns to Finland for the first time since 2001, since the S2, S3 and the outgoing S4 models have been built by AGCO sister company Massey Ferguson (MF) in Beauvais, France.

The S6 also loses the previously shared components with MF's 8400 series, such as the cab.

It is now fitted with the same Valtra cab as fitted on T and Q Series models.

Also, given that production is now back in Finland, it means that S Series tractors can now benefit from the brand's Unlimited Studio for the first time.

Updates

The six-model S6 range comprises the S286 (280hp), S316 (310hp), S346 (340hp), S376 (370hp), S396 (400hp) and the flagship S416 (420hp), all of which boost a further 30hp, apart from the S396 which boosts 20hp and the S416 which sits at a constant 420hp.

Valtra has opted to reposition and stretch out its branding on the S6 tractors, which it says signifies its appeal to more markets now that it produces tractors up to 420hp.

Responsible for these outputs is a shared 8.4l AGCO Power six-cylinder engine and an uprated version of the previous ML260 CVT transmission. Compared with outgoing S4 models, Valtra claims 5% revolution reductions and up to 10% reductions in fuel consumption.

While linkage lift capacities remain the same at 12,000kg (rear linkage) and 5,000kg (front linkage), the rear PTO and bar axle diameter have been beefed up to cope with the increased power outputs.

A 400l/min hydraulic option is now also available by means of dual 200l/min load-sensing hydraulic pumps.

Other features

Other main features which set the S6 apart from what came before is a new design, improved access, improved visibility, a new cab and the option of accessories and additions from the Unlimited Studio.

The S6 will be publicly unveiled at Agritechnica this coming November in Hanover, Germany, before serial production begins as early as April 2024.

Stay tuned for our full report coming soon.