The value of Irish food and drinks exports was up by almost a quarter to €7.8bn in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to CSO figures released this week.

Food exports amounted to €6.9bn, while drinks exports were €950m. Exports to the US, at €731m, showed the strongest performance, with food exports up 41% and drinks up 36% year on year.

By comparison, food exports to Britain increased by half that amount to €1.8bn. Export performance year on year to the EU market also outstripped the overall market, up by 34% to €2.6bn for combined food and drinks.

Northern Ireland

Brexit appears to continue to provide opportunities in Northern Ireland, which was up by 27% year on year to €850m. The value of food and drinks exports to China fell by 25% to €293m while the rest of the world increased a similar proportion to €1.4bn.