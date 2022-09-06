New car registrations for the year to date are down 1.2% (95,183) on the same period last year (96,296) and are 14% behind (110,527) that of pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).
New car registrations for August were up 36.7% (8,157) when compared to August 2021 (5,966). Registrations of new passenger jeeps/SUVs were up almost 11% this year. Automatic transmissions accounted for 56% of new sales, with manual transmissions coming in at 43%.
