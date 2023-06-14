A study into what methods the Scottish meat industry could employ to improve the eating quality of beef, lamb and pork, has recommended new payment systems are introduced to reward producers who supply to tight market specifications.

The work, commissioned by levy body Quality Meat Scotland, was conducted over an 18-month period by Dungannon-based Birnie Consultancy, and primarily focuses on beef, followed by lamb. In the pork sector, there is much more consistency across animals at slaughter.

According to the report authors, within the UK beef supply chain, there are large degrees of variability in age at slaughter, weight and fat class, which “can produce an inconsistent product” and a “differing eating experience”.

The report points out that where a consumer has a bad experience, they might not buy that product again for 12 weeks.

There is also a general acceptance that in the future, local consumers might eat less red meat, but potentially will have to pay more as global demand outstrips supply, so they will expect it to be to their quality expectations.

EUROP

At present all beef and lamb is paid on the basis of EUROP grade. It is a system put in place in the early 1980s as a means of comparing prices across EU countries and determining when intervention buying might kick in. It is a reasonably accurate way of calculating meat yield from a carcase, but obviously is not linked to the actual eating quality of the product.

Processing

When it comes to beef eating quality, the Birnie report acknowledges that around 70% of the variability is dictated by what happens in processing, whether related to the time cattle stand in lairages, the chilling regime post slaughter, the hanging method or length of maturation.

However, they point out “it is our experience that the management of meat quality is much closer to ideal within the processing environment, than on-farm”.

So as the processing environment becomes increasingly standardised, the proportional importance of farm practice increases.

Some of the farm-related factors that can influence meat quality include:

Genetics: The genetics impact issues such as speed of growth, temperament and fat content.

Sex: Heifers produce more tender beef than steers, and steers produce more tender beef than bulls. In lambs, sex has less impact so long as entire males are slaughtered under six months.

Diet: In general, lamb flavour is more influenced by diet than in beef or pork.

Age: Meat becomes tougher as animals age.

Handling: High stress pre-slaughter depletes muscle glycogen, leading to high-pH meat immediately after slaughter (dark, firm and dry meat – dark cutters).

Transport: Minimising travel distance can improve meat quality.

Change

To encourage change on farms, the team at Birnie Consultancy suggest that a new payment grid for cattle is created over the medium term that incentivises farmers to deliver a product “that increases the probability of higher quality, more consistent beef carcases”.

The various criteria for a premium quality product includes having a carcase weight specification of between 280kg and 360kg for prime cattle. By narrowing the range in carcase weights it will greatly reduce the variability in terms of post-slaughter responses such as pH-temperature decline, suggest the Birnie consultants.

In addition, taking age at slaughter down gradually to as low as 16 months will reduce toughness of beef (and improve overall environmental performance), while young bulls would be excluded as would cattle under fat class 3. Only cattle at least fat class 4 would be permitted into the top tier quality mark.

In lamb, only females and castrates would be eligible for a top tier product, with potentially other criteria to include fat class 3 and 4, under nine months at slaughter and within 16kg to 20kg carcase weight.

Read more

Researchers propose new way to grade UK beef