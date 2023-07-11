Some of the crowd at the Drummonds open day at the company's trial site in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Barry Cronin

Over the past few weeks, the Irish Farmers Journal has attended a host of variety open days and crop shows examining all of the upcoming varieties, the latest trends and getting an insight into future tillage crops.

Drummond's agronomist Brian Reilly, speaking to visitors about winter wheat varieties at the company's trial site in Termonfeckin, Co Louth this June. \ Barry Cronin

Oilseed rape at Goldcrop's trial site in Shanagarry, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

In this Focus we detail what has been seen, what varieties stood out and look to have promise and touch on the latest traits and trends.

One thing that was clear over the few days is that Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) is a focus for breeders whether that be developing tolerant or resistant varieties.

This is also coming into the breeding of spring barley varieties.

Winter barley grain quality is also improving among six-row varieties.

On the spring barley front, the focus lies with varieties for malting and there are many impressive varieties on the way.

There is still a gap in the market for new wheat varieties, but some of those that are coming through are very impressive.

Host farmer and Goldcrop's cereal variety manager John Dunne speaking about the lupin trials at the Goldcrop arable crop open day on his farm in Shanagarry, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Tillage farmers at Seedtech open day at company's trial site in Faithlegg, Co Waterford. \ Patrick Browne

There is little change in oats at present, but many new varieties are in trial. We will also take a look at oilseed rape and bean varieties – two crops which both increased in area by about 4,500ha each this year.

The variety world continues to excite and the work put in by the seed trade and the Department of Agriculture is a real advantage for Irish farmers.

Attendees at the Irish Seed Trade Association's open day in Kildalton College. \ Philip Doyle

Tillage farmers listening to Neil Fuller talking about soil health company's open day at the Seedtech trial site in Faithlegg, Co Waterford. \ Patrick Browne

Keep an ear out for the varieties in this Focus over the harvest time to see what you think might suit your farm next season.