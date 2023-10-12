The Oireachtas agriculture committee heard that there is the potential for larger acreages of some crops, such as cabbage, to replace imports. / Philip Doyle

The consolidation of vegetable acreages by larger growers is no longer keeping pace with growers’ exit from the sector, leaving some crop areas to shrink, the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture has heard.

Bord Bia’s director of horticulture Michael Neary told the committee that although larger growers had picked up slack in acreage left by the exit of smaller fruit and vegetable growers in past years, this is no longer the case.

There are now 60 commercial field vegetable farmers in the country and a further 250 fresh produce growers.

The horticulture sector has struggled with successive seasons of high input costs, reduced availability of plant protection products and shortages of peat moss.

“This has resulted in overall consolidation within the industry, some grower exits and the reduction in the production area of certain crops, while existing growers are becoming more specialised and heavily invested to remain competitive in an increasingly challenging environment,” Neary explained.

“What we have had quite a lot of over the years is smaller growers exiting and larger growers have took up the production, so in many areas, the actual [crop] areas stayed similar for a number of years.

“But what we have started to see happen in more recent years is actually, we have a smaller number of growers in each sector, so if you lose those growers, then you start to lose area and acreage for each crop as well.”

Retailer supply

Engagement with retailers will be key to exploit opportunities to grow vegetable acreage, TDs and senators heard.

“There is now a greater focus on security of supply, and that leans into having good local, seasonal supply from local producers and local growers,” Neary claimed.

Neary said that efforts are underway to ensure import substitution for fruit and vegetables, but that low margins are a force preventing further self-sufficiency with these crops.

Ireland imports around €850m worth of produce and while products like exotic fruits cannot be grown here, some of the imported crops could, such as cabbages, chipping potatoes and apples.