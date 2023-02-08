On his travels, the Dealer was aghast to see the extent of vegan advertisements in London last week, particularly in the Underground.

It seems the UK’s divorce from the European Union has created a free for all for the vegan billboards with vegan ‘bacon’, ‘milk’ and ‘chicken’ splashed everywhere.

With all the foreign investors in the vegan promotion world, I wonder why new names can’t be thought of for the non-meat vegetables and non-milk waters.

I’ll still stay clear of the coconut juice and all its air miles.