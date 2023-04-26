The cold, wet weather over the last number of weeks has hit plantings.

The IFA is warning of a shortage of Irish-grown vegetables and of some imported vegetables come June.

There is likely to be shortages of Irish-grown broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbages and potentially potatoes, with substituted imports also likely to be hit due to a range of factors. These include water issues in Spain, energy costs in Holland and Brexit in the UK delaying the movement of goods, IFA horticulture chair Neill McCormack told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The cold, wet weather over the last number of weeks has hit plantings, with growth rates of the vegetables which were planted before the wet spell also impacted.

Furthermore, a number of key growers have exited the sector or scaled back in the last year and land costs are continuing to soar with dairy farmers competing with growers for land.

Estimate

The IFA has estimated that Ireland’s vegetable growing area is down 10% on 2022.

On Tuesday night, one grower who attended the IFA’s national horticulture meeting in Meath said that growers were “apprehensive and on tenterhooks”.

“We’re concerned about the year coming after enjoying two good growing seasons,” he said, adding that if there is an average growing season there could be greater shortages.

IFA president Tim Cullinan told the meeting that the IFA will seek CEO-level meetings with the retailers around the issues facing growers and called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to “speed up” the appointment of an agri-food regulator.