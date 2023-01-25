Beef farmers have a track record of responding to market signals and they will respond to early age at slaughter incentives if they are put in place, head of the Teagasc animals and bioscience department David Kenny has said.
Prof Kenny told the Cattle Association of Veterinary Ireland’s conference that farmers have already shaved 98 days off the time taken to finish bullocks from the suckler herd, equating to a feed saving of €25m at current feed prices, all the while decreasing farm emissions.
SHARING OPTIONS: