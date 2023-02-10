It is very important that Ireland has diverse markets to sell its produce into, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has said.

Cullinan's remarks come as a reflection of Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects report for 2022/23, which was launched in January.

Speaking at the north Tipperary IFA AGM in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh on Thursday night, he said that it's critical we are not depending on one market or area.

Total exports were worth €16.3bn in 2022 across 180 different countries, while exports to the UK and Europe were both up 20% and international exports were up 18%, he said.

However, he said that the latest Kantar figures stating that food inflation is running at 16% is bringing its own challenges.

Beef consumption

Another "slight worry" Cullinan said is that EU beef consumption is down 1% year on year, according to the report.

"However, looking at our beef exports, 43% of our beef went into the UK, 50% into the EU and 5% to international markets.

"Another thing that has changed since the start of the year is the suspension on Irish beef going into China and that has been lifted. We would have had 20,000t going into China, so that will be a help in the coming year," he said.

Sheep crisis

The IFA, he said, is very concerned about the current income crisis in the sheep sector.

"We've had two crisis meetings in the last 16 days. The figures are startling - in the last year, the margin per ewe is as low as €7," he said.

The IFA will be putting pressure on the Minister to increase the €12 payment per ewe to €30/ewe, as well as a payment for store lamb finishers, Cullinan said.

