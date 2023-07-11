Spring barley varieties at the Irish Seed Trade Association's open day in Kildalton College at the Department of Agriculture's trial site. \ Philip Doyle

Twenty varieties make up the recommended list trial for spring barley and as you look through these varieties many have very little between them.

The choice out there for farmers and merchants is great.

A comment from the Department of Agriculture’s Séamus Kearney was that varieties really need to be dual purpose now and meet malting specifications as well as feed.

Many varieties are hitting this target whether it be for brewing, distilling or both.Planet takes up the biggest area of barley for seed for 2024. Geraldine takes up 20% of the seed area, SY Amity is at 11% and the remaining varieties are in the single figures.

It should be noted that where relative yield scores are used in this article, they are scores from the Department of Agriculture’s trials.

Skyway

Skyway was described as Planet without the disease levels. It scores 108 and 105 for yield. It has Planet in its parentage.

Rockway

Rockway is another variety with Planet in its parentage. It scored 104 for yield in 2022 and 108 in 2021.

Geraldine

Geraldine has looked well in the field this season. It is a mix of some very popular varieties – Irina, Planet and Laureate. It is an earlier variety than Planet, but is yielding 2% over it. It has a good disease profile. Geraldine is a variety that is only grown in Ireland.

SY Amity

SY Amity scored 103 for relative yield in 2022 and 107 for relative yield in 2021. It has good resistance to net blotch and resistance to lodging is quite good.

SY Titanium

A variety suitable for distilling, SY Titanium scored 105 for yield in 2022 and 108 in 2021. It has good straw and is just under Planet on KPH, according to the Department. It appears to be good on ramularia.

Planet

Planet remains a popular variety. Its lack of resistance to net blotch has been an issue so far this season, but remained clean where managed well. It will remain a top malting variety for next season.

Gretchen

Gretchen has a KPH level similar to Planet. It scores a six on brown rust and it has good resistance to lodging. Goldcrop noted that it is a potential replacement for Gangway.

LG Mermaid

LG Mermaid reported an exceptional KPH level of 75 and yield scores of 104 and 109, but brackling may be an issue. It matures slightly earlier than other varieties.

LG Mermaid. \ Patrick Browne

Florence

Florence is reported to have strong straw characteristics. It had yield scores of 107 and 110 in 2022 and 2021, respectively. It is best suited to brewing.

Florence spring barley.

Lollipop

Lollipop is an interesting variety on its way up, but with little seed availability. It’s a cross between Planet and Laureate, so has malting potential, but one comment from the Department was that there is a risk of node break.

Hurler

Hurler is about 10cm shorter than Planet, so it’s no surprise the straw has good resistance to lodging. It is just below Planet on KPH and has a good resistance to net blotch. It scored 108 for relative yield in 2022 and 104 in 2021.

Hurler spring barley.

Róisín

Róisín scored 105 for relative yield in 2022 and 104 in 2021. Róisín is a potential brewing variety. It is good at tillering, but is a few years away as seed is not yet available.

Roisin spring barley.

Spinner

Spinner has good malting potential. Growers will be glad to see it scores 8 out of 9 for resistance to net blotch. It has good grain quality.