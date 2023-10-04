The new farm apprenticeship programmes being rolled out by Teagasc have struggled to take off, due to low applicant numbers and staffing challenges.

Both Teagasc and a spokesperson for Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, who launched the farm manager and farm technician apprenticeships in August, confirmed that just two applications have been made to each course.

“These apprenticeship programmes will welcome their first apprentices in September,” said Minister Harris at the August launch.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Teagasc head of education Dr Anne Marie Butler confirmed that the two farm apprenticeship programmes have not yet started but that she hopes they will now commence before Christmas, encouraging all interested to still apply.

While the apprentices will be out of sync with the traditional academic year, as they will be working on farms through next summer, they will catch up quickly, she said.

Staffing

It has been a case of chicken and egg with the apprenticeship programmes, Dr Butler explained, with more farmers willing to take on an apprentice than there are students interested. She noted a number of farmers are just seeking labour on-farm and highlighted that unless they can provide an educational aspect for the apprentice, they won’t be suitable.

It is understood that staffing challenges and constraints at Teagasc are also impacting the apprenticeship programme rollout. While the Department of Education has provided Teagasc with the funding for the programmes, staffing restrictions currently held on the State body by the Department of Agriculture mean no new teaching staff can be hired.

The current staff at Teagasc are being asked to take on the running of the apprenticeship programmes where they say additional bodies are needed, something which is proving both impractical and unpopular.

Meanwhile, just six applications have been made to the horticulture apprentice programme, with similar challenges impacting rollout.