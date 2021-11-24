Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has decided to make some minor amendments to the implementation of the new regulations surrounding veterinary medicines, ahead of a meeting with farm organisations as well as veterinary, pharmacy and licensed merchant representatives.

A new electronic National Veterinary Prescribing System (NVPS) will be available for use by 28 January.

However, the Minister has decided to delay the mandatory requirement that vets use the NVPS for a four-month period until 1 June. In the meantime, vets can continue to issue paper prescriptions as heretofore and are encouraged to road test the electronic system during this period.

The requirement for the issue of a vet prescription for anti-parasitic products will also be delayed for the same four-month period and will become mandatory from 1 June 2022, rather than 28 January 2022.

Antiparasitics

Prescriptions for antiparasitics will be valid for a maximum period of 12 months, and antiparasitic animal remedies can be purchased throughout the period that the prescription is valid.

Once a farmer has a relationship with a vet, that vet can prescribe in line with Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) guidance. A farmer can have a relationship with more than one vet.

The Minister told the Irish Farmers Journal he has made the amendments in order to assist farmers, vets, pharmacists and licensed merchants in transitioning to full compliance with the new regulations.

“I recognise that the new veterinary regulation marks a significant step-change for farmers, vets, pharmacists and licensed merchants – all of whom have, and will, play a key role in upkeeping the health of our livestock, while ensuring safe and prudent use of veterinary medicines in keeping with the One Health principals,” he said.