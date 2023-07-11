The Department of Agriculture can now proceed with setting up centralised databases to track farmers’ fertiliser and veterinary medicine sales, after the law establishing the databases was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

Farmers will now be legally obliged to register as a fertiliser end user with the Department to buy fertiliser or lime. Those buying from the North also have to register as a fertiliser economic operator.

The new law also requires those selling animal medicines to record sales on a separate database.

Those found to breach the new rules may be subject to fines or imprisonment handed down by the courts.

Controversy over legislation

Controversy arose as the legislation was proposed when it looked like some animal medicines, such as doses, which can currently be prescribed by qualified merchants and co-op workers would not be able to continue dispensing these goods.

However, the new law states that the Minister for Agriculture may allow individuals other than vets and pharmacists to continue to dispense these remedies, subject to a prescription.

Animal prescription data can now be shared with five State or regulatory bodies, such as Bord Bia, for quality assurance inspections, as well as the European Commission and the EU’s financial watchdog.

Farmers’ fertiliser purchase information will be used to ensure compliance with schemes and nitrogen spreading limits, as well as to achieve a reduction in the use of fertiliser.

The new law will allow the Department to notify fertiliser sellers if a number provided by a farmer is in fact their unique registration number on the database.