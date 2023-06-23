Ireland needs a veterinary school for rural Ireland, at its "doorstep", said Minister Simon Harris. \ Donal O' Leary

There has been no decision made on the location of Ireland’s new veterinary school or schools, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has re-iterated.

The four potential new or expanded schools revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal - the University of Limerick (UL), Atlantic Technological University (ATU), South East Technological University (SETU) and University College Dublin (UCD) - remain a shortlist.

The four options have been deemed viable but have not yet been funded, Minister Harris confirmed.

He was speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at Fine Gael’s ‘Future of Farming’ event in Carlow on Thursday evening.

The Minister described how each of the four institutions must now put forward a business case for their new or expanded veterinary school. Simultaneously, the Department of Agriculture must now decide how many of the potential 230 new veterinary medicine places are required.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal in Carlow on Thursday. \ Philip Doyle

Minister Harris, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and the wider Government will then review each business case as part of the National Development Plan.

In the mix

Minister Harris highlighted that all four institutions in the shortlist remain in the mix and said it cannot be “ruled out” that all four – three new veterinary schools and UCD’s expansion – could be green-lit.

“None of these projects are ruled out. All of these projects are deemed to be viable.

"There are two pieces of work we have to do now – 230 places have been identified as part of the process. How many does Agriculture believe are required? And secondly, the full business cases will have to come together.

“I’m hoping we’ll be in a position to provide further clarity on the next stage in the autumn,” he added.

Regional balance

While insisting that all four options are in the running, the Minister for Higher Education said that there will have to be regional balance.

There has been no decision made on Ireland's new vet school, said Minister Simon Harris. / Donal O' Leary

“I think what is clear is that there does need to be a regional balance when it comes to the expansion of schools. There is going to be at least one new veterinary school required and there could well be more than one,” he added.

In a nod towards securing a veterinary school outside UCD, Harris said: “It is absolutely bizarre that we do not have a veterinary school outside the pale. We need to make sure that we rectify that.

“We will make sure that we establish new veterinary schools in the regions, so that regional and rural Ireland can have veterinary medicine on their doorstep for the first time ever in this country.”

