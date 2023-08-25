Farmers are being asked to input into the new VCI strategy. \ Donal O' Leary

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) is seeking vet and farmer views on its new corporate strategy.

The public consultation will seek feedback on VCI’s new corporate strategy for 2024-2027 and runs until Wednesday 13 September 2023.

The VCI is encouraging interested parties to complete a short survey on the strategy or email submissions directly.

VCI is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing.

Strategy

The new corporate strategy will outline the proposed mission statement, vision and objectives of the VCI over the next four years.

The consultation will also seek insight into the challenges facing veterinary practitioners and stakeholders.

“Our new corporate strategy will set out the VCI’s direction and priorities over the next four years, as we continue our role in regulating and managing the veterinary professions,” VCI CEO Niamh Muldoon said.

"As always, we will be guided by our core responsibility to maintain and protect public and animal health in a transparent and collaborative way.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland is developing a strategy for the next four years. \ Philip Doyle

"It is important to us at the VCI that we hear the views, concerns and opinions of veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses, as well as the many others who are key stakeholders in the sector.

"This consultation presents a valuable opportunity for the VCI to engage with stakeholders, so all feedback is appreciated."

Survey

The VCI’s consultation on its new corporate strategy for 2024-2027 can be accessed here.

Submissions can also be made directly via email to info@vci.ie titled ‘Corporate Strategy 2024-2027’.

Read more

Vets of the future get hands-on through play