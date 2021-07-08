The deadline for returning ballots is 13 October, with votes to be counted and results announced the following day. \ Donal O'Leary

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) will host elections for six council vacancies in the coming months.

All practitioners and nurses who have been on the relevant professional registers by 22 July 2021 are entitled to vote in the elections.

The positions to be filled total five for veterinary practitioners, with one council seat to be filled by a veterinary nurse.

“Serving on the Veterinary Council of Ireland is a great honour and responsibility, as council members play a significant role in regulating and upholding standards in veterinary medicine in Ireland,” stated VCI CEO and registrar Niamh Muldoon.

The council comprises 10 elected members and nine which are appointed.

Nominations

Nomination forms will be issued on 6 August to all registrants on the veterinary register by 22 July 2021.

Returned nomination forms must be signed by the candidate and the two nominating veterinary practitioners or veterinary nurses proposing the candidate.

The deadline for nomination returns has been set as 31 August.

Ballot voting

Voting papers will be issued to all eligible to vote on 15 September, with the closing date for returned ballots set at 13 October.

The votes will be counted and the results announced on 14 October and those with the six highest tallies will take the council seats.

The council term of the successful candidates will commence on 1 January of next year.