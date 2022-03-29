Some 61% of practices have highlighted staff resources as their biggest challenge for 2022.

The veterinary sector in Ireland is facing an impending recruitment crisis driven by growth in demand for veterinary services as well as an acute talent shortage, a survey has found.

The fifth annual veterinary practice survey was conducted by HLB Sheehan Quinn and took place between November 2021 and January 2022.

The survey found that increased pet ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased demand for services of veterinary practices.

With no let-up in demand, 61% of practices have highlighted staff resources as their major challenge for 2022, while 69% plan on a recruitment push this year to cope.

Exit of senior staff

Exacerbating the staff resource issue is the expected exit of senior veterinary practice owners, with 40% of existing veterinary practice owners already considering selling their practices.

More than 47% of the sector employees surveyed are over the age of 51, with 60% of practice owners having not currently identified a succession partner for their practice.

More corporate practices

The report also highlights the increase in activity of corporate acquisitions in the sector, with 49% of respondents aware of recent acquisitions in their area.

The entry of corporate entities into the sector was a new development in 2019, with more than 30 acquisitions announced since then.

While some practitioners surveyed were concerned about this change, the 2022 survey highlights that sentiment is improving, with 32% finding the entry of corporate entities to the market positive as opposed to 18% in last year's survey.

Work-life balance

The veterinary practice survey further reveals changes in expectations for employees within the sector, with 68% of respondents wanting a better work-life balance.

In 2019, 79% sought a salary increase, while this number has declined to 48% this year.

In the survey, 32% of respondents expressed their belief that the greatest opportunity in the sector was the growth of small animal practice.

Long hours and heavy workloads continue to be a heavy burden on many vets

Managing partner of HLB Sheehan Quinn Mark Butler said: "We have found that growing demand for veterinary services is creating opportunities for ambitious practice owners, but long hours and heavy workloads continue to be a heavy burden on many vets, resulting in burnout."

Butler also added that "acute staff shortages" are likely to result in further consolidation this year, as ambitious practices look to mergers and acquisitions as a means to increase capacity and access additional resources.