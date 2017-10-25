Vets call for mandatory abattoir CCTV
By David Wright on 26 October 2017
The British Veterinary Association wants CCTV to be made mandatory in all abattoirs.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By David Wright on 11 October 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 11 August 2017
By The Dealer on 08 August 2017
TOMAHAWK 404GOOD STAIGHT CHOPPERCLL SALES 087 1472154VAT Inclusive: No...
VERY CLEAN TANKERPAINT WORK AS NEWFARMERS MACHINEYEAR 20081600 L...
RESEASED WHEELSGOOD TYRESVERY CLEAN TANKERREAR AND SIDE FILLYEAR...
ABBEY 1600 TANKERGOOD PAINT WORKSIDE AND REAR FILLGOOD TYRES€3...
ABBEY TANKER 3000 GALLONPAINT WORK IS AS NEWSTEERING AXLETWIN AXLE...