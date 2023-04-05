It is understood that there have been meetings, and a new contract was recently put forward by DAERA, but without any fees included. / Philip Doyle

A break in TB testing in NI now seems inevitable, starting from Monday 10 April, with DAERA yet to agree a new contract with private vets.

The existing arrangement has been in place since April 2016. At the time, it brought fees for private vets into line with what was being paid in England and Wales, and also introduced various key performance indicators, with penalties for non-compliance. The contract has been amended multiple times by DAERA since 2016.

The Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in NI (AVSPNI), which represents over 500 private vets, has been pushing for new arrangements that are “fair” and cannot be changed without mutual agreement.

Testing fees have also fallen behind England and Wales since 2016.

It is understood that there have been meetings, and a new contract was recently put forward by DAERA, but without any fees included. There are also rumours that a completed contract might be forthcoming from DAERA by the end of this week.

It remains to be seen whether that contract is acceptable to AVSPNI members, and ultimately that will dictate the length of any break in testing. A major concern is that if it lasts for weeks, it soon comes up against a planned three-week pause in testing starting at the end of May to facilitate the transition over from APHIS to the new NI Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS). For farmers with tests that are a week overdue, movement restrictions start to apply.

Commenting on the situation, UFU President David Brown described the stand-off as “hugely inconvenient” for farmers, and urged both sides to do all they can to resolve the issue.

“We’ve also made it clear to DAERA that our members will not stand for additional herd restrictions being imposed or cross-compliance penalties for overdue testing as a result of their inability to deliver on a critical contract,” he added.

In a statement released last Friday, an AVSPNI spokesperson said DAERA appeared to be “sleepwalking into a potentially disastrous break in TB testing through its failure to produce a fair and acceptable contract in a timely fashion”.

The spokesperson also hit out at the general lack of leadership regarding TB and the failure to act on recommendations by expert groups, including the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP), to drive forward eradication of the disease.

“It is morally unacceptable to continue to spend millions on a TB programme that appears to have little direction and control,” the spokesperson said.

