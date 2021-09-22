Members of the winning Irish International Sheep Dog Trials team and members of the organising committee for the 2023 event o be helfd in Glenealy Picture: Patrick Browne

The victorious Irish sheepdog trials team with their trophy haul From left, Peter Og Morgan with Tip, Supreme Champion Tom O'Sullivan with North Hill Tess, President Pat Murphy, Irish national champion and International runner-up Peter Morgan, and chairman of the organising committee Eamonn Connell Picture: Patrick Browne

Ireland will defend its recently-claimed haul of International Sheep Dog Trial trophies on home soil in 2023.

In Wales last Sunday week, the Irish team dominated the 2021 edition of the trials.

Kerryman Tom O’Sullivan won the supreme championship with North Hill Tess, becoming the fifth Irish winner in the last 20 years.

The Morgan family from Co Down had a fabulous weekend. Peter, the Irish national champion, finished runner-up with Mossee, and won the driving championship. His son, Peter Óg (13), won the young handler award with Tip. Peter, as national champion, also captained the 15-strong Irish contingent to the overall team award.

It was the largest trophy haul by an Irish team in the over 100-year history of this event.

Peter Morgan comes from the Mourne mountains, while Tom O’Sullivan runs his dogs in the Kerry hills. Last week, they brought their trophies and dogs to Glenealy in Co Wicklow, which will be the venue for the next trials in 2023.

The local committee is headed by Eamonn Connell, who said: “The course undulates away from you, and then rises again, which will give a superb view of the whole event to a large audience.”

Irish Sheepdog Society president Pat Murphy added: “People can come and have a lovely day in the hills, and watch some wonderful dogs display skill and discipline in bringing sheep around the course. Hopefully we’ll have an Irish win again, in front of a home crowd”.