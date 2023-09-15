Kilkenny Mart had a big entry of beef cattle through the ring at Thursday’s general cattle sale. Check out the top 10 prices below.

This September 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 890kg and sold for €2,650 (€2.98/kg):

This June 2016-born Charolais bull weighed 1,165kg and sold for €2,560 (€2.20/kg):

These pair of March and April 2021-born Charolais bullocks weighed an average of 915kg and sold for €2,340 (€2.56/kg):

This May 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 765kg and sold for €2,300 (€3.01/kg):

This April 2016-born Charolais bull weighed 1,030kg and sold for €2,300 (€2.23/kg):

This May 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 735kg and sold for €2,290 (€3.12/kg):

These pair of May and July 2021-born Limousin bullocks weighed 750kg and sold for €2,240 (€2.99/kg):

This April 2021-born Hereford bullock weighed 835kg and sold for €2,240 (€2.68/kg):

This June 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 795kg and he sold for €2,230 (€2.81/kg):

This March 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 790kg and sold for €2,220 (€2.81/kg):

This March 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 783kg and sold for €2,180 (€2.78/kg):