We’re hiring a video editor and multimedia specialist for Traction. This is an exciting opportunity for a highly creative video editor with experience in multimedia communications to join our team. We are looking for someone with experience in both video and motion graphics editing.

Experience and a keen interest in multimedia production such as livestreaming, podcast production, etc, is also required.

This position within our team plays a key role in the success of our work. We’re a collaborative team and this role will be a good fit for someone who thrives on working both with others and singularly from concept creation to final edit.

Responsibilities include:

  • Create visually engaging video content for use in commercial marketing and online communications.
  • Create motion graphics video content in line with design brief and to assist in the concept stage of the process.
  • Manage the storage and back-up of video and multimedia projects.
  • Take a leading role in the production of both pre-recorded and live webcasts.
  • Produce podcasts, radio advertisements and other multimedia projects.

  • Constantly keep up to speed and lead from the front in terms of video styles, platform specs and marketing/communication trends.
  • Assist in the development of and create video, digital and social media assets.
  • Constantly look for ways to improve production methods across all genres.

    • Candidate requirements:

  • Third level qualification in video production or related discipline.
  • Minimum three years professional experience in video and motion graphics editing.
  • Fluent in the Adobe Creative Suite (including Premier Pro, After Affects, Photoshop).
  • Working with Vmix or other similar software for creating visually engaging livestream content.
  • Experience with streaming platforms such as OBS, Wirecast, etc.
  • Experience in podcast production.
  • Natural people and communication skills with the ability to present ideas effectively.
  • Proven experience working to tight deadlines and under pressure is required.
  • Team player and ability to work on own initiative.
  • Good understanding of emerging trends in both video and motion graphics genres.
  • Strong sense of crafting and getting things right, with the ability to prioritise workflow.
  • Knowledge and skills in the following are desirable although not essential: InDesign, Final Cut Pro X.

    • This is a fixed-term contract, initially for six months.

    Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with "Video Editor & Multimedia Specialist" in the subject line.

    For a full job description click here

    Application deadline: 16 March 2022

    Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

    The company is an equal opportunities employer.