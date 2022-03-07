We’re hiring a video editor and multimedia specialist for Traction. This is an exciting opportunity for a highly creative video editor with experience in multimedia communications to join our team. We are looking for someone with experience in both video and motion graphics editing.

Experience and a keen interest in multimedia production such as livestreaming, podcast production, etc, is also required.

This position within our team plays a key role in the success of our work. We’re a collaborative team and this role will be a good fit for someone who thrives on working both with others and singularly from concept creation to final edit.

Responsibilities include:

Create visually engaging video content for use in commercial marketing and online communications.

Create motion graphics video content in line with design brief and to assist in the concept stage of the process.

Manage the storage and back-up of video and multimedia projects.

Take a leading role in the production of both pre-recorded and live webcasts.

Produce podcasts, radio advertisements and other multimedia projects.

Constantly keep up to speed and lead from the front in terms of video styles, platform specs and marketing/communication trends.

Assist in the development of and create video, digital and social media assets.

Constantly look for ways to improve production methods across all genres.

Candidate requirements:

Third level qualification in video production or related discipline.

Minimum three years professional experience in video and motion graphics editing.

Fluent in the Adobe Creative Suite (including Premier Pro, After Affects, Photoshop).

Working with Vmix or other similar software for creating visually engaging livestream content.

Experience with streaming platforms such as OBS, Wirecast, etc.

Experience in podcast production.

Natural people and communication skills with the ability to present ideas effectively.

Proven experience working to tight deadlines and under pressure is required.

Team player and ability to work on own initiative.

Good understanding of emerging trends in both video and motion graphics genres.

Strong sense of crafting and getting things right, with the ability to prioritise workflow.

Knowledge and skills in the following are desirable although not essential: InDesign, Final Cut Pro X.

This is a fixed-term contract, initially for six months.

Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with "Video Editor & Multimedia Specialist" in the subject line.

For a full job description click here

Application deadline: 16 March 2022

Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The company is an equal opportunities employer.