Bailey Carroll from Nurney, Co Kildare playing in a puddle at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Claire Nash

The National Ploughing Championships continued in Ratheniska on Wednesday for day two of this week’s event.

Almost 72,000 attendees visited the Laois site, with a strong attendance from schools throughout the country.

While Tuesday was wet and overcast, Wednesday remained sunny with clear spells for the most part. That said, the muck created by recent wet conditions continued.

