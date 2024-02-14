The impossible has become possible. Day after day, month after month, farmers were told ‘no’ it wasn’t possible to make an interim payment in the face of a delayed scheme payment.

Now it has been announced. The interim payment for ACRES announced late last week is a step in the right direction. However, let’s be clear, it is only fair – nothing more and nothing less. Neither the minister nor the Department can take credit for this, because it’s the very least they could do.

It is, in fact, a clear reflection of the strained relationship now between the minister, the Department of Agriculture officials and farm organisations.

The whole ACRES project has been difficult from the start. The intention was to recreate a results-based environmental programme modelled on the award winning Burren programme.

Some of the key actors stepped aside from the start, because they believed very early on that what was being talked about was not going to deliver for farmers or the environment.

Given the scale of the project, the number of farmers involved and the resulting pressure on consultants, there have been problems all the way through, culminating in this much delayed, part interim payment announcement to the farmers involved.

Context

The context of the farmers involved in ACRES is important here. We are talking about relatively small scale farmers, mostly part-time, with relatively low incomes.

Teagasc shows the average farm income of sheep farmers is less than €20,000 per year. We heard all last year about the paltry net margin of €7 per ewe.

Almost one year ago, in March 2023, we listened to Dáil debates that the 46,000 farmers in ACRES would stand to benefit by between €5,000 and €7,000 per farm for the general scheme, higher for the co-operation scheme.

The minister got the praise then for getting the increased places in the scheme. Farmers applied, spent money on scheme measures and administration, and yet we are now only at the stage of the promise of an interim payment in the coming weeks.

Tight margins

This is a sector where traditionally, margins are extremely tight, where input costs and the cost of living have spiralled. Payment delays compound the problem.

We need to learn from this. Why have a situation where farmers have to take to the streets and beg for it?

Why wasn’t this option of an interim payment available or agreed at the start, as opposed to being the exception. There are other new CAP schemes in trouble and farmers awaiting payment.

Do farmers have to take to the roads each week now to achieve something? Is the political pressure and fast approaching elections starting to bear fruit?

The very same happened in Brussels last week on an EU scale. Former Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan joked from the podium with his former EU Commission colleagues in DG Agri that changes, the exemption to GAEC 8 terms and conditions, were not possible, he said – ‘now you talk about a change on a Tuesday and it happens on a Wednesday.’

So getting back to ACRES, who will pay the cost of delayed payments to the farmer?

The farmers will fill the gap with a mix of trade credit and banking credit. If the boot was on the other foot, there would be talk of penalties and interest charges.

Protests

Is it really any wonder IFA has ramped up a plan for further protests? It seems the farmers are in for the long haul in a last ditch attempt to save livelihoods.

Farmers in other European countries seem set for a similar lengthy, sustained campaign.

We are hearing calls for the EU Commissioner for Agriculture to resign as protests spread. Janusz Wojciechowski is said to be “seriously considering” resigning after speaking to the leader of Poland’s Law and Justice party. The party that nominated him for Commissioner role in 2019 now seems to be turning on him.

It seems the fallout, because of the huge and disjointed changes heaped on family farms in the last two years across Europe, is only starting.

This latest announcement from our minister can’t be another delay tactic to buy time. The €4,000 interim payment proposed for those in the ACRES general scheme and the €5,000 for those in the co-op scheme is the minimum that could be expected. It must be paid before the end of the month.