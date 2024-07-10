As Rachel Donovan reports, there is real concern within the mart trade and calf buyers about the Dutch plan to impose IBR-free import restrictions on all imported calves.

Animal Health Ireland’s BVD and IBR programme manager Dr Maria Guelbenzu has previously suggested that it could take Ireland up to 16 years to achieve IBR-free status.

With the Dutch proposal to impose its new rules in 2028/2029, an IBR management and vaccination programme will need to work much faster, but contingency planning is also needed to cope with thousands of young calves locked out of our key export market within four years.