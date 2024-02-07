It is often not until you hear of a friend or relative that has been attacked by a freshly calved cow do you sit up and take notice.

The protective nature of animals with newborns means a quiet cow can turn into a killer within a matter of minutes.

The HSA campaign to increase awareness of the dangers continues, but farmers at the frontline still take risks and still want to do what is best for the vulnerable newborn.

Think twice before you move towards a cow – the consequences could be fatal.